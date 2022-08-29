Aldabaiba’s Military Prosecutor issues arrest warrants, travel bans for Bashagha and his allies

The Military Prosecutor of the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba government issued orders today to arrest the commander of the Western Military Region, Major General Osama Al-Juwaily, the Prime Minister-designate from the House of Representatives, Fathi Bashagha, Bashagha’s Minister of Health and his government spokesperson, Othman Abdel-Jalil, and the head of the Democratic Party, Mohamed Sawan.

This came after Aldabaiba ordered yesterday the arrest of anyone involved in the “attack on Tripoli”, both civilian and military.

The Office of the Military Prosecutor demanded that the Passports, Nationality and Foreigners Affairs Department put their names on the lists of those banned from traveling.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office also called on the Military Police Department, the Military Intelligence Department, the Stability Support Service, the General Intelligence Service, the Deterrence Service to Combat Organized Crime and Terrorism, the Internal Security Service, and the Criminal Investigation Service to search, investigate and arrest Bashagha, Sawan, Juwaily and Abdul Jalil, and hand them over to the Military Prosecutor’s Office.