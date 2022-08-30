Al-Mismari says Haftar’s forces don’t support any party of the conflict

The spokesman for Khalifa Haftar’s forces Ahmed Al-Mismari said they don’t support any party in the clashes that have taken place in Tripoli recently, telling Italian NOVA news agency that their forces haven’t taken part of the Tripoli clashes and are not backing up any of the political parties to the current crisis.

Al-Mismari said Haftar’s General Command has chosen neutrality to the current conflict despite its support the legitimacy represented in the House of Representatives.

“We are sorry for the loss of lives and destruction of private and public properties that have been caused by Tripoli clashes. This would entail a very costly bill for the state treasury department.” He added.

Al-Mismari also said Haftar and his forces believe the solution in Libya is through fair and transparent elections as they are the only way for state institutions to be under the command of a president and government.

These remarks by Al-Mismari came after heavy clashes in Tripoli following an attempt by Parliament-designated PM Fathi Bashagha, who is allied with Haftar, to enter Tripoli and seize power from PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and his government by force.