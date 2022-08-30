UN Fact-Finding Mission in Libya compiles evidence after Tripoli clashes

The U.N. Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Libya announced on Monday that is monitoring the unfolding situation in the country’s capital and compiling evidence of human rights violations, few days after clashes erupted between armed groups causing the death of 32 people with 159 injured.

In a statement published on the website of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the mission said that its investigators are “monitoring reports of indiscriminate shelling resulting in civilian deaths and massive destruction of civilian property, including vehicles, houses, buildings, and medical facilities.”

“The FFM Libya condemns the use of force and violence with heavy weapons and the failure by armed groups to take measures to safeguard civilians and civilian property from the impact of the fighting, and to take precautionary measures,” it said.

The mission affirmed that it is “monitoring the unfolding situation and is compiling evidence of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law with a view to ensuring that those responsible for international crimes are brought to justice.”

It also urged the Libyan authorities to “utilize maximum restraint and engage in dialogue to resolve political differences to facilitate a transition to peace, democracy, human rights and rule of law in Libya.”

