Thursday , 1 September 2022
Libya spends $1bn on ‘security’ in 7 months

31/08/2022 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Recent data issued by the Ministry of Finance in the National Unity Government in Libya shows that the salaries of the defence and interior sectors exceeded one billion dollars during the first seven months of this year, local media reports.

According to the report, a billion dollars spent on defence and interior represents more than 20 per cent of the total salaries in the country, torn by armed and political conflicts for more than 10 years.

The data showed that the salaries of those affiliated with the Ministry of Interior amounted to 2.73 billion dinars during the period from January to the end of July.

The number of employees in the Ministry of Defence is 205,000, in addition to 190,000 members of the Ministry of Interior in the Government of National Unity, while there is no data available about the number of militants affiliated with retired Major General Khalifa Haftar, who also receive salaries from State resources, the report added.

