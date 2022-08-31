UNSMIL: Current impasse can only be resolved through national elections

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) reiterated on Wednesday that ‘the current political impasse can only be resolved through inclusive national elections that enable the Libyan people choose their leaders and renew the legitimacy of institutions,’ calling on all parties to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

The mission stressed, in a statement published on its media platforms, “the importance of avoiding any actions or statements that undermine the fragile calm,” in the wake of the recent armed clashes in Tripoli, which resulted in civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian facilities.

The mission appealed to all parties to focus on taking all necessary measures to prevent further violence, reminding them of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian facilities, including detention centres.