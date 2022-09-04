Libyan constitutional circuit court looks into appeals against HoR decisions

For the first time since being reactivated in last August, the constitutional circuit court started work on Sunday to look into the appeals against the 10th and 11th constitutional amendments as well as law No.6 of 2018 that is related to constitutional referendum.

Local media reported the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Mohammed Al-Hafi, as saying that the court had “reserved the appeal regarding the 10th and 11th constitutional amendments, and Law No.6 of 2018 regarding the referendum on the draft constitution for ruling next October.”

The of the Constitution Drafting Assembly, Etimad Al-Masallati, referred earlier that the constitutional circuit court of the Supreme Court would look into the appeals against the aforementioned constitutional amendments and law No.6 of 2018 regarding the referendum on the constitution, which divided Libya into 3 electoral districts instead of one as ordered in the law that established the Constitution Drafting Assembly.

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aqila Saleh, has addressed both the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, and the advisors of the Supreme Court, telling them that he doesn’t recognize Al-Hafi as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and calling on the Supreme Judicial Council to implement the decision to transfer the court’s headquarters to Al-Bayda, saying that any decision taken by the Supreme Court from its headquarters in Tripoli will be null and void.