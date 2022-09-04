UN officially announces appointment of Abdoulaye Bathily of Senegal as Head of UNSMIL

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced yesterday the appointment of Abdoulaye Bathily of Senegal as his Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

He succeeds Ján Kubiš of Slovakia, who previously served as Special Envoy and Head of UNSMIL.

the UN said Bathily brings to this position over 40 years of experience with his national Government, academic institutions, regional organizations and the United Nations system. In his most recent assignment with the United Nations, he served, in 2021, as the Independent Expert for the strategic review of UNSMIL.

He previously served as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) (2013-2014), and as Special Representative for Central Africa and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA) in Gabon (2014-2016). In 2018, he was appointed as Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Madagascar and in 2019 as Independent Expert for the strategic review of the United Nations Office for West Africa.

Bathily held various ministerial positions in the Senegalese Government, notably as Senior Minister in the Office of the President in charge of African Affairs (2012-2013), Minister for Energy and Hydraulics (2000-2001) and Minister for the Environment and the Protection of Nature (1993-1998). Elected to the National Assembly in 1998, he served as Vice-Speaker from 2001 to 2006. He was also elected as a Member of the Economic Community of West African States Parliament (2002-2006).

Having taught history for more than 30 years at the Université Cheikh Anta Diop in Senegal, he also lectured in several universities around the world. Bathily holds a Doctor of Philosophy in history from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, as well as a doctorate from the Université Cheikh Anta Diop. Bathily is fluent in English, French, Soninke and Wolof.

The appointment was welcomed by incumbent caretaker Libyan prime minister, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba and his adversary for the post of PM, selected by Libya’s parliament, Fathi Bashagha.

At the time of publication, the appointment was also welcomed by several embassies to Tripoli, including that of the USA, Italy and Malta.