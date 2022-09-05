Political party leaders and representatives express readiness to cooperate with HNEC

Tuesday , 6 September 2022
05/09/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammed Ahmed Press Articles

Several political party leaders and representatives have expressed desire to cooperate with the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), in order to consolidate the values of democracy and culture of peaceful transfer of power.

They also appreciated HNEC accomplishments during the previous electoral process stages, and its efforts to hold free and fair elections that are compatible with all political parties.

This came during their meeting with Chairman of the Board of the High National Elections Commission, Imad Al-Sayeh, on Sunday.

The meeting was held within the framework of reaching out to all parties interested in the electoral process, to ensure effective participation of all political movements and parties in the upcoming elections, so that elections be acceptable to all Libyans, HNEC explained on its Facebook account.

