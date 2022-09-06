Commenting on withdrawal from Arab League session, Egypt says Dabaiba government’s legitimate mandate had expired

Wednesday , 7 September 2022
06/09/2022

Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that its withdrawal from the Arab League session came after the Foreign Minister of the Libyan outgoing government, Najla Mangoush, assumed the presidency of the session.

The Egyptian Ministry added in statements to Al Arabiya TV that its position on the Libyan government headed by Abdel Hamid Dabaiba is that its legitimate mandate had expired.

The Ministry explained that Cairo “has reservations about recognizing the government of Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, whose legitimacy had expired.”

Cairo also called on international parties to recognize the Libyan government headed by Fathi Bashagha, which was approved by the House of Representatives (HoR).

It is noteworthy that no official statement was issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on this issue so far.

The Egyptian delegation headed by Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, withdrew from the 158th session of the Council of the Arab League at foreign ministers level, refusing that Mangoush assumes the session’s presidency.

