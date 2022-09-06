Field Operations Room reaffirms readiness to defend the capital

Commanders of the Field Operations Room have reaffirmed in a meeting Monday at the headquarters of the General Staff in Tripoli their readiness to defend and deter any force that may threaten the security and peace of the capital, according to a General Staff statement posted on its Facebook account.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, Maj. Gen. Al-Fituri Ghribel, in the presence of Director of Drone Department, Director of Military Police Department, and several commanders of combat military battalions.

Representatives of Presidential Council, Counter-Terrorism Force, Ministry of Interior, Military Intelligence Department, Internal Security Agency, General Intelligence Service also participated in the meeting.

The General Staff said that the meeting was devoted to “discussing ways to enforce security and peace in the area, prevent fighting in all its forms between brothers, and place the interests of the homeland and the citizen above all considerations, and that they are ready to defend and deter any force that may threaten security of the capital.”

The meeting comes just over a week from the bloody clashes that afflicted Tripoli, August 27 and 28, between forces of the Government of National Unity and others loyal to the parallel government of Fathi Bashagha.