Haftar attends military exercises of LNA forces

The Libyan National Army (LNA) concluded on Wednesday a series of large-scale military exercises, involving two of its combat forces known as Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade and the 106th Majahfal Brigade.

The exercises took place at Masous, an eastern Libya village located 130 km on the southeast of Benghazi, and were attended by LNA’s General Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

According to a statement by LNA’s General Command, live ammunition were used in the tactical exercises, which aim to “raise the combat competencies of the armed forces units.”

