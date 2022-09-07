Thursday , 8 September 2022
Home / Normal / Libya exhumes 6 bodies from mass grave in Tarhuna

Libya exhumes 6 bodies from mass grave in Tarhuna

07/09/2022 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Libyan authorities, on Wednesday, exhumed six bodies from a mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, south of the capital, Tripoli, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said the corpses were found in a landfill site in the city.

According to the statement, forensic teams are examining the bodies to determine their identity.

Discoveries of mass graves are common in war-torn Libya, especially in Tarhuna city, a former stronghold for warlord, Khalifa Haftar.

According to Libyan official sources, Haftar’s forces and affiliated militias committed war crimes and acts of genocide in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersMinistry of Justice
Murqub

Check Also

Haftar attends military exercises of LNA forces

The Libyan National Army (LNA) concluded on Wednesday a series of large-scale military exercises, involving …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved