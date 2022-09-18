Newly-appointed Supreme Court’s Chief Justice sworn in by Libya’s HoR

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who was recently appointed by the House of Representatives (HoR) Abdullah Burazizah, was sworn in on Sunday before the Speaker of the HoR, Aqila Saleh, HoR spokesman Abdullah Blehiq.

The HoR announced that it had voted unanimously to choose Burazizah as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court at its official session in Benghazi last Thursday. Burazizah had been elected by the General Assembly of the Supreme Court as Chief Justice in March 2021, but the HoR did not approve this choice until last week.

This appointment which is seen controversial in terms of its timing was preceded by a lot of tension between the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Mohammad Al-Hafi, and the Speaker of the HoR, thus leading to the latter taking a number of decisions that observers described as a way that deepened the crisis in Libya and led to the division of the judicial system in the country.

Meanwhile, Aqila Saleh issued a decision to transfer the Supreme Court to the city of Al-Bayda in the east of the country, considering any meeting at its headquarters in Tripoli illegal.