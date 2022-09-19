Bashagha: I will hold constructive meetings with friendly countries to present plan for Libya stability

The Libyan Prime Minister, Fathi Bashagha, revealed Monday that he would hold “fruitful and constructive meetings with friendly and brotherly countries” to present his plan that focuses on “achieving stability, peace and prosperity for Libya and its people.”

Bashagha added that his plan guarantees access to free and fair simultaneous presidential and legislative elections.

The Prime Minister stated: “I highly value the positivity that we have seen and readiness for cooperation and joint work with friendly and brotherly countries.”

“We will develop Libya on the basis of democracy, based on the will of the Libyan people, who deserve to live in economic and social peace,” Bashagha said.