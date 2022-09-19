Haftar: We are racing against time to find a way out of Libya crisis

Tuesday , 20 September 2022
19/09/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

The General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said Monday “We are racing against time in search of a way out of the crisis through reunification and reconciliation.

“The national interest motivates us to unite ranks and enhance confidence to face the challenges our country is facing,” Haftar said upon his visit to the southwestern town of Ghat.

“The people are the source of authority, and the current situation will not change by relying on politicians or foreign intervention,” he added.

“The army’s victories against terrorism were aimed at paving the way for other battles to build the state and determine the fate,” LNA Commander stated.

“It is the people’s turn to lead the battle of change against the conspirators and corrupt people to get out of the dark tunnel,” according to Haftar.

