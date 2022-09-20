Thursday , 22 September 2022
Home / Normal / Libya militia detains hundreds of Chadians in Ajdabiya

Libya militia detains hundreds of Chadians in Ajdabiya

20/09/2022 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

Hundreds of Chadians were detained on the streets of a Libyan town for a ninth day in retaliation for the Chad government’s arrest of four Libyan men on suspicion of poaching endangered animals, local Libyan media reports.

According to the report, at least 400 people were arrested in the city of Ajdabiya by a militia linked to the warlord, Khalifa Haftar.

A security source in Libya told that at least 400 Chadians had since been arrested by the Ajdabiya brigade, led by Ayoub Issa Al-Ferjani, Khalifa Haftar’s son-in-law.

“The campaign is still going on,” the source said. “It can reach a point where ties with Chad will be cut, if anything happens to the four Libyans.”

Chad has been struggling with Sudanese and Libyan poachers who, between 2002 and 2010, killed about 4,000 elephants, according to the UN.

DetentionInternational Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
Paramilitary forces
Al Wahat

Check Also

Menfi: We are prepared to work with Bathily to complete the constitutional base

The Head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, said in a meeting with UN Secretary …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved