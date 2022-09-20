Policeman injured in an attack on a patrol in Tripoli

A policeman was injured after an unidentified armed group attacked a security patrol near Furousiya Bridge on the Airport Road, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The support force of the security directorate operating in Furousiya Bridge area was forced to respond to the source of fire, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, noting that the security patrol was fired upon with heavy weapons.

According to the ministry, the security forces managed to arrest one of the attackers and seize two military vehicles.

The ministry confirmed that it had taken all legal measures against the perpetrators, warning that it would strike with an iron fist anyone who may have ambitions to prejudice the security of the homeland and the citizens.