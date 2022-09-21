Menfi: We are prepared to work with Bathily to complete the constitutional base

The Head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, said in a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, that he is ready to cooperate fully with the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, in order to move the political process, especially the achievement of the constitutional basis, stressing that they are on alert to intervene whenever necessary.

The meeting included discussions on the latest developments in the situation in Libya, as Guterres reaffirmed his interest in the Libyan file and his support for the efforts of the Presidential Council in achieving the stability necessary to hold elections.

Menfi participated in the United Nations meetings on education and sustainable development, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the UN in the presence of a number of presidents, leaders and kings from all over the world.

The Libyan representatives headed the meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the headquarters of the Libyan mission in New York; in the presence of the Foreign Minister in the Government of National Unity, Najla Al-Mangoush, who stressed the need to strengthen joint action mechanisms and coordinate Arab positions towards the most prominent issues in the region.