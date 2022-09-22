Al-Haddad discusses military cooperation with Italy

The Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Al-Haddad, discussed with the Head of the Joint Operations Authority of the Italian Army, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries in the military aspect, especially in the field of training.

Al-Haddad received the Italian official at his office in Tripoli on Tuesday, in the presence of the Assistant Chief of the Italian Operations Authority, the Italian Ambassador, Giuseppe Buccino, the Chairman of the Libyan-Italian Military Cooperation Committee, the Head of the Military Operations Authority, and the Director of the Military Engineering Department.

A statement by the Chief of Staff media office said that Al-Haddad welcomed the Italian delegation and highlighted the deep relations between Libya and Italy.

He also praised Italy’s supportive role for Libya in all international forums and events, according to the same source.