Parliament will debate the Constitutional Court and the Unified Pay Scale

MP Ibrahim Al-Zaghid stated that the House of Representatives will hold its session on Tuesday.

Al-Zaghid added in press releases that the session will debate the Constitution Court Act, the Internal Security Act and the Trade Union Act.

He continued, “The unified salary schedule which has been presented to the House of Representatives and referred to Parliament’s Planning and Finance Committee will be reviewed”.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aqila Saleh, called on the members to attend an official session next Tuesday in the city of Benghazi to elect the second deputy speaker of the House and to discuss the unified salary bill.