UN: Armed conflict and other challenges increased gaps in Libya’s education quality, inequalities

Underfunding, armed conflict and impact of COVID-19 have increased gaps in the quality of education and inequalities in education in Libya, said UN’s Assistant Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Georgette Gagnon.

In Libya, some 1.3 million children have missed almost one full year of learning due to the prolonged closure of schools caused by the pandemic in 2020-2021, Gagnon tweeted on Wednesday.

“The learning crisis is a global challenge as well as a local one. Let’s unite in Libya to ensure all children gain basic skills and to address gaps in learning as a priority, especially for children at risk of falling behind,” she added.