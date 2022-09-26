Aldabaiba reacts to cases of profligacy cited in the damning Audit Report by announcing restrictive spending measures

Incumbent caretaker Prime Minister, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, has announced a series of spending restrictions on operating expenses on ministries and public entities in response to the damning reports cited in the latest Audit Bureau 2021 report.
The Audit Report cited several examples of ministerial and public entity profligacy on housing benefits, cars, mobile phones, laptops, clothes, meals, travel, gifts etc.
The Aldabaiba government called the measures ‘‘rationalising operating expenses’’ and said the reason behind it was to ‘‘mobilise resources for the implementation of several strategic development projects.’’
The 900-odd page Audit Report has caused the Aldabaiba much embarrassment and attracted much criticism. It has provided easy anti-Aldabaiba media and propaganda fodder. His government was criticed for failing to show sensitivity at economically harsh times and failing to prioritise spending with so many public services falling way behind standards, such as urban planning, transport, health, education, electricity etc
The restrictive spending measures were
- Stopping spending on domestic or foreign gifts
- Stopping purchase of mobiles and laptops for employees
- Direct spending through purchase order only where allowed by regulations
- Purchases should be made through purchasing committees where prescribed
- Plane tickets should only be purchased for official trips, and excepting for ministers, should be in economy class
- Expenses should be limited to a maximum of LD 5,000 except by the cabinet’s approval
- Stopping of purchase of cars for employees, except for service vehicles and ambulances, except by cabinet’s approval
- No payment of rents except those prescribed by law
- Ministerial advisors to be limited to those prescribed by law
- Overseas official trips must not exceed 5 days except where necessary
- Tender committees must contract for projects from the Third Chapter of the budget
- Stopping all catering services except for security personnel and medical cadres until the end of 2022. These are to be changed for cash allowances at the start of 2023