Aldabaiba reacts to cases of profligacy cited in the damning Audit Report by announcing restrictive spending measures

Incumbent caretaker Prime Minister, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, has announced a series of spending restrictions on operating expenses on ministries and public entities in response to the damning reports cited in the latest Audit Bureau 2021 report.

The Audit Report cited several examples of ministerial and public entity profligacy on housing benefits, cars, mobile phones, laptops, clothes, meals, travel, gifts etc.

The Aldabaiba government called the measures ‘‘rationalising operating expenses’’ and said the reason behind it was to ‘‘mobilise resources for the implementation of several strategic development projects.’’

The 900-odd page Audit Report has caused the Aldabaiba much embarrassment and attracted much criticism. It has provided easy anti-Aldabaiba media and propaganda fodder. His government was criticed for failing to show sensitivity at economically harsh times and failing to prioritise spending with so many public services falling way behind standards, such as urban planning, transport, health, education, electricity etc

The restrictive spending measures were