Libya’s HCS votes on constitutional basis articles under discussion with HoR

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) members voted in their 79th session on Monday on the constitutional basis articles that are under discussion with the House of Representatives (HoR), as the media office of the HCS added that the session, headed by HCS Head Khalid Al-Mishri, picked up on the previous one.

“The members voted on the articles and were allowed to discuss them so that a final vote could be made and a constitutional basis approved then sent to the HoR.” The media office indicated.

The constitutional basis is being discussed by the HCS and HoR but consensus hasn’t been reached yet for the elections, which were meant to be held on December 24, 2021, to go through.

The HoR and HCS held constitutional talks in Cairo and Geneva in last months under the auspices of the UN. No agreement has been reached on the constitutional basis yet.

The lack of consensus on the constitutional basis, which is necessary for holding elections, led to the escalation of the political crisis again and the return of the government division. The HoR formeda new government headed by Fathi Bashagha to replace the Government of National Unity and its PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who refused to hand over power before elections.