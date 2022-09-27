Haftar: Libyan political leaders failed to end deadlock

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), has called on the Libyan people to “take control of their affairs” after he accused the country’s political leaders of failing to end the deadlock.

“We made room for political leaders to agree to end the political deadlock, but they failed,” he said in a speech during visit to the southern town of Brak al-Shati.

“We sound the alarm in front of the people and call on them to take control of their affairs and move to build a civil state based on freedom, justice and equality,” he added.

“We have spared no effort over the years for the sake of reconciliation, achieving a comprehensive settlement and prioritizing the nation’s interest over all considerations.”