Tuesday , 27 September 2022
Home / Normal / Haftar: Libyan political leaders failed to end deadlock

Haftar: Libyan political leaders failed to end deadlock

27/09/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), has called on the Libyan people to “take control of their affairs” after he accused the country’s political leaders of failing to end the deadlock.

“We made room for political leaders to agree to end the political deadlock, but they failed,” he said in a speech during visit to the southern town of Brak al-Shati.

“We sound the alarm in front of the people and call on them to take control of their affairs and move to build a civil state based on freedom, justice and equality,” he added.

“We have spared no effort over the years for the sake of reconciliation, achieving a comprehensive settlement and prioritizing the nation’s interest over all considerations.”

Political TransitionSecurity Forces
ArmyExecutive Authorities
All

Check Also

Aldabaiba reacts to cases of profligacy cited in the damning Audit Report by announcing restrictive spending measures

Incumbent caretaker Prime Minister, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, has announced a series of spending restrictions on …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved