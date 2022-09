Over 16,500 migrants disembarked back on Libyan shores in 2022 – IOM

16,506 migrants have been disembarked back on Libyan shores in 2022, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

242 migrants died and 811 went missing in the period from 1 Jan to 24 September, 2022 on the Central Mediterranean route, IOM said in a statement on Tuesday.

in 2021, 32,425 migrants were disembarked on Libyan shores, while 662 died and 891 went missing, the Organization added.