Libya’s HoR enacts controversial anti cybercrime bill

The Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) has enacted the anti cybercrime bill one year after approving it in October 2021.

The first article contained items like hacking, viruses, encryption and lack of access to servers as well as digital criminal records. The second contained the goals of the bill, which among many things included undermining cybercrime and placing deterrent punishments. The ninth article said no party can have or distribute encryption items without a license from the security of information authority.

The bill was criticized last year as fears grew among media and legal parties and organizations about how the authorities would use it to undermine the freedom to have internet access and the freedom of media and journalism as well as human rights’ activists, knowing that the bill includes items that allow for a total censorship and oversight of social media and other internet platforms without prior judicial approval.