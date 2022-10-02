Monday , 3 October 2022
Home / Normal / Libya’s HoR enacts controversial anti cybercrime bill

Libya’s HoR enacts controversial anti cybercrime bill

02/10/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) has enacted the anti cybercrime bill one year after approving it in October 2021.

The first article contained items like hacking, viruses, encryption and lack of access to servers as well as digital criminal records. The second contained the goals of the bill, which among many things included undermining cybercrime and placing deterrent punishments. The ninth article said no party can have or distribute encryption items without a license from the security of information authority.

The bill was criticized last year as fears grew among media and legal parties and organizations about how the authorities would use it to undermine the freedom to have internet access and the freedom of media and journalism as well as human rights’ activists, knowing that the bill includes items that allow for a total censorship and oversight of social media and other internet platforms without prior judicial approval.

ICT and Media GovernanceLegislation
House of RepresentativesMedia
All

Check Also

30 HoR members call for a session to discuss the return of federalism

30 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) have called on Speaker Aqila Saleh to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved