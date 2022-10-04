Presidential Council: Agreements signed between governments need to be approved by legislative bodies

Commenting on the energy agreement signed between the Libyan outgoing Government of National Unity (GNU) and Turkey, Presidential Council (PC) said in a statement Tuesday

cooperation between states is regulated by international charters, norms, and local laws aimed at the interests of the peoples first.

“Signing agreements and memoranda of understanding between governments aimed at strengthening cooperation and need to be approved by legislative bodies,” the statement pointed out.

“We stress the importance of cooperation with all brotherly and friendly countries to serve the interests of the Libyan people and the future of their country,” it added.