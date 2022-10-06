Turkey defends its energy exploration agreement with Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says the memorandum of understanding signed with Libya is an agreement between two sovereign countries, asking other counties to ‘own their own business.’

Libya and Turkey on Monday signed a series of preliminary agreements concerning cooperation in energy exploration in maritime areas and the field of media and communication.

“The new accords were between two sovereign countries – it’s win-win for both, and third countries do not have the right to interfere,” Çavuşoğlu told reporters at a joint press conference with his Libyan counterpart Najla Al-Manqoush.

He reiterated his country’s continued support for Libya and the national reconciliation efforts supervised by the Presidential Council, stressing that “solutions to the Libyan crisis come through dialogue.”

Addressing the elections in Libya, the top Turkish diplomat said the electoral process should be decided by Libyans, as he called for a roadmap in this regard.

“Elections must be held transparently, fairly, and democratically. Election results must be embraced by all parties in the country, it is highly important not only for the national unity but also for political stability, and Turkey attaches great importance to this.”