GNU rejects all financial obligations incurred by Bashagha

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, has stated that his government is not responsible for any financial obligations arranged by the parallel government.

“This comes from the role of the GNU since it began its duties to unify state institutions and end the long-standing political division that has negatively affected all aspects of social and economic life”, Dbeibah added.

He also criticized the contradictions and restrictions facing the GNU’s work by forming a parallel government and returning to the first square of the political division, saying “this has a direct impact on the life of citizens”.