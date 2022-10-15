New UN envoy to Libya assumes office in Tripoli

The new United Nations envoy and Head of its Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Abdoulaye Bathily, who was appointed in last September to replace Jan Kubis, arrived Friday in Tripoli to start his work. Bathily arrived in Mitiga Airport and was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Omar Katti.

UNSMIL said in a statement that Bathily will lead the United Nations’ good offices and mediation efforts to reach a sustainable and peaceful Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution as well as oversee the work of UNSMIL.

“Over the coming days, I will first and foremost engage with all Libyan parties across the country, including civil society, women, and youth groups, to listen to their views on the political, security, and economic situations and hear their vision about the future of their country.” Bathily said, according to UNSMIL’s statement.

He indicated that his priority is to identify a consensual pathway towards the holding of inclusive and credible national elections, which should be held as soon as possible on a solid constitutional framework.

“Restoring the electoral process will support fostering national unity and stability and renew the legitimacy of institutions in the country.” The Senegalese diplomat said.

The statement said the United Nations remains committed to supporting Libya to hold inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections, adding that the will of the millions of Libyan people who registered to vote should be respected.