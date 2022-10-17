HoR Speaker discusses Libya elections with UN envoy

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh discussed in Al-Qubba on Monday ways to hold elections with the new United Nations (UN) envoy Abdoulaye Bathily, who arrived in Libya on last Friday to assume his duties.

HoR spokesman Abdullah Blehiq said on Twitter that the discussions also included ways to end the current crisis and holding elections as soon as possible.

Bathily started holding meetings with Libyan officials on Sunday in the capital, Tripoli, where he is to head the UNSMIL and lead the mediation efforts among the parties of the crisis.

Bathily held his first meetings in Tripoli with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Head of Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi and his deputy Abdullah Al-Lafi as part of the UN envoy’s efforts to review the crisis with all parties.