Haftar calls for popular uprising to enforce political change in Libya

The political solution to the crisis in Libya has “failed” and that is why the Libyan people need to organize protests throughout the country since “an inevitable battle must be fought,” declared Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), on Monday.

Addressing crowds during the military parade in Sabha, Haftar affirmed that there is “no solution except for the people to rise up against the political absurdity that exacerbated their suffering” and “those who carry weapons outside the army and police”.

In his speech, Haftar said that Sabha is “the line of defense of national identity and national security”.

“All cities suffer from the effects of government failure, and the situation in the south has reached an intolerable stage,” he added.

The army leader reiterated that “the failure of all paths must be acknowledged”, and “there is no path to success except that made by the people.”

“We announce our readiness to protect the people in their uprising to change the reality, and the people have no choice but to advance to the forefront of the scene and they will find us by their side,” he added.