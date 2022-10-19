Bathily, Haddad discuss progress on military, security track in Libya

New UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily Tuesday met with Chief of General Staff of the Libyan forces in the Western Region, General Mohamed Al Haddad in Tripoli.

They discussed the overall security situation and progress on the military and security track, according to UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Bathily emphasized the urgency of unifying Libya’s military and security institutions, UNSMIL tweeted.

He called for the resumption of dialogue between the two Chiefs of General Staff, in the East and Western regions, the Mission added.