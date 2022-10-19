Libyan FM, UN envoy stress the need to limit foreign intervention in domestic affairs

The UN envoy and Head of UNSMIL, Abdoulaye Bathily, met on Wednesday in Tripoli with the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, and stressed the need to reduce foreign interventions in Libyan affairs, signaling out those that obstruct peace and stability efforts, which in turn pushes to reach elections as soon as possible.

Libya’s FM reaffirmed the people’s aspirations for stability, development, prosperity and reconstruction, and stressed the need to preserve Libya’s unity and sovereignty, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

She also expressed the commitment of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and her Ministry to the success of the political process in Libya, reiterating that the GNU is ready to take the needed steps to pave the way for political stability, leading to parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible as per a correct constitutional basis.

Bathily has expressed support for the efforts of the GNU regarding the electoral process, stressing the importance of establishing a consensual path to peace and stability led by Libya, saying the solution to the Libyan crisis must come from the Libyans themselves.

Meanwhile, UNSMIL said on Twitter that Bathily exchanged with Al-Mangoush his views on the situation in Libya and the ways for the UN to support peace and stability efforts in the country.

Bathily began his meetings with Libyan officials last Sunday, two days after his arrival in Tripoli to assume his duties and lead the mediation efforts facilitated by the UNSMIL among the parties of the crisis. The UN envoy met with PM Dbeibah, PC Head and Deputy, HoR Speaker, Head of the NOC, Chief of General Staff, and the Head of the HNEC.