Al-Mishri talks about forming a third government in Libya

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, said that the scenario of forming a third government is possible and the is pushing toward this direction, saying that the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh and himself have agreed on this scenario. He said there are consultations with the UN mission and international parties on this track.

Al-Mishri told Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath TV Channel that the HCS didn’t agree with the HoR on a mechanism for changing the executive authority and that they have five viewpoints on this issue that will be discussed with the HoR for consensus.

He said the HCS contact with the Government of National Unity (GNU) is at the lowest as it cannot hold elections and control all of the country, adding that there are corruption accusations against the GNU cabinet members, some of whom resigned and others were jailed.

Al-Mishri said that he had met with the Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha in Turkey and stressed that his government was not consensual and didn’t pass the required transparency, adding that its formation was unbalanced, and there was a kind of predominance in its structure, calling for choosing a new government that would be able to hold elections.

“There’s a disagreement with the HoR regarding the issue of allowing dual nationals to run for the presidential elections. We won’t accept that the President of Libya has a dual citizenship because the law removes the citizenship from any Libyan who obtains a foreign one. Therefore, we are looking for a way out of this controversial point. Perhaps the referendum is the solution.

Regarding sovereign positions, Al-Mishri said that a part of the conflict is related to the management of money and there is a dispute between the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir and the Board of Directors over adjusting the exchange rate of the dinar. He stressed that changing all sovereign positions is inevitable and willgo through no matter what. Al-Mishri indicated that the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya had been in his position since 2011.