Dbeibah rejected Saleh-Mishri deal recommended by Morocco

Libya’s Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, commented on the agreements between the head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri, and Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh, which was done in meeting in Morocco on Friday to implement Bouznika meetings’ outcome regarding specifying incumbents of state sovereign positions and unifying executive authority as well as holding presidential and parliamentary elections as per specific legislation.

Dbeibah rejected the Morocco understandings and said that the HoR and HCS should speed up the process of approving a fair constitutional basis to end legal obstacles of elections, telling them that dividing state sovereign positions as they wished would be unacceptable to Libyans who aspire for elections.

Responding to PM Dbeibah, HCS’ Head, Khalid Al-Mishri said on Twitter that Dbeibah must stop “selling delusion to the Libyan people and start providing them with needed medical treatment for patients with tumors and providing school books for students.” He also asked Dbeibha to mind his own business only as per the authorizations of his job not beyond them.

Al-Mishri and Saleh said in Morocco in a joint press conference that they had agreed to implement the state sovereign positions’ outcome agreed in Bouznika in the coming weeks, no farther than December, and to unify the executive authority in the country as soon as possible. They also agreed to resume dialogue to set the scene for elections as per consensual basis between the HCS and HoR.

Al-Mishri indicated that they were working to complete the implementation of the remaining sovereign positions after agreeing on two out of a total seven positions, stressing the importance of resolving this file before 2023.