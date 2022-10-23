Italian PM looks forward to working with Libyan counterpart to face challenges

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said on Twitter that she was looking forward to working with the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and boosting bilateral relations to face their challenges.

Meloni’s tweet responded to a tweet by Dbeibah congratulating her on taking the oath of office as the first female PM in Italy’s history.

Dbeibah wished Meloni well and hoped more cooperation would take place, especially in the files of energy and immigration.

Meloni and her cabinet members were sworn in on Saturday in front of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Presidential Palace in the capital, Rome, to begin a term in office for the most right-wing government since World War II.