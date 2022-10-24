LCW urges eastern authorities to release ‘kidnapped’ detainees

Libyan Crimes Watch (LCW), on Friday, urged the authorities in eastern Libya to release hundreds of abductees, who have been arbitrarily detained in Benghazi, and to reveal the fate of the disappeared.

The organization issued a statement on its Facebook page to draw the spotlight on the activist Muhammad Faraj Al-Saiti who forcibly disappeared on February 7, 2021.

The 35 years old was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his home in the Lathi neighbourhood in Benghazi, while his family still has no information on his whereabouts.