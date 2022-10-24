Libyan human rights body says UNSMIL is “selective” toward civil society groups

The National Commission for Human Rights in Libya (NCHRL) said it was dismayed at what it called the exclusionary approach practiced against active civil society groups and institutions, including the NCHRL, by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

UNSMIL said on Sunday that its Head Abdoulaye Bathily had met with 12 of civil society groups and eight activists and academics.

NCHRL’s statement said UNSMIL was selective toward civil society groups and its criteria for choosing participants of such meetings were not clear or transparent. It added that representatives of groups and organizations that work on programs organized by UNSMIL were selected for the meeting, saying such a way of working and dealing with Libyan stakeholders won’t improve its handling of the job in Libya, in addition to the fact that it could hinder its efforts to establish peace and stability.

The NCHRL also renewed its call for the new UN envoy to Libya to expedite the reform of the work and performance of UNSMIL, and restructure it,” saying the current situation contributed to the failure of many of its tasks, including the files of human rights, rule of law, transitional justice and immigration “due to the failure and corruption” of those in charge of these files within the UNSMIL.

“Ensuring the mission’s commitment to its tasks requires restructuring and changing the staff in many of its departments, which can help the mission’s future success in pushing for elections, ending transitional periods and helping achieve the demand and will of the 2.5 million Libyans registered voters who wish to see elections held sooner than later, in addition to contributing to the success of the comprehensive national reconciliation project in Libya.” NCHRL said.