40 NGOs protest against Italy-Libya memorandum in Rome tomorrow

Forty organizations have urged civil society to demonstrate against the Italy-Libya memorandum during a demonstration organized next Wednesday at 5.30 pm in Rome’s Esquilino square.

“If by November 2 the Italian government will not decide for its suspension,” the NGOs said in a joint statement. “The memorandum will be automatically renewed for another three years,” it added.

“It is an agreement that has had dramatic consequences for the past five years on the life of thousands of migrant and refugee women, men and children. From 2017 to October 2022, nearly 100,000 people have been intercepted at sea by Libyan coast guards and forcibly taken back to Libya, a country which cannot be considered safe.”

“The organizations are asking the Italian government to recognize its responsibility and not renew agreements with Libya”. The NGOs are also asking to “shed light on the management of European funds financing Libyan coast guards”.

The demonstration will be preceded by a press conference at 2:30 pm at the Sala Cristallo of the Nazionale Hotel, during which organizations that have signed the appeal to civil society will illustrate the consequences of the memorandum on people held in Libya, including abuse, arbitrary detention and torture.

The NGOs promoting the event, many of which operate to support and defend migrant rights, include the Agency Habeshia, Alarm Phone, Amnesty International Italia, Centro Astalli, Fondazione Migrantes, Intersos, Medici del Mondo Italia, Mediterranea, Medici Senza Frontiere, Open Arms, Oxfam Italia, Refugees Welcome Italia, ResQ – People Saving People, Save the Children, and Sea-Watch.