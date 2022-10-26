Security Council to renew UNSMIL mandate

The UN Security Council will hold a briefing next Friday to renew the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which expires on October 31, in accordance with resolution 2647, according to the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, said at the Security Council session on Monday that they insisted on the technical extension for only three months due to the unacceptable situation that arose around the leadership positions in the mission.

“The situation has changed for the better”, Polyansky added, expecting to consider extending the mandate for one year.

The UN Security Council approved 4 short-term extensions of the mandate of the UNSMIL due to differences between council members regarding the length of the mandate and the demand for the restructuring of the mission.