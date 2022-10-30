PFG warns of potential attacks against oil facilities

The southwestern branch of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) has warned of a possible attack against oil installations that may lead once again to the disruption of oil operations.

The force said in a statement Saturday that it faces “unprecedented challenges that could lead to the closure of oil pipelines or attacks on oil fields.”

It warned that it would confront any attack on the fields despite its scarce resources, underscoring that rights should be demanded and sought by civilized means far from the source of the Libyans’ livelihood.

For its part, the Petroleum Facilities Guard confirmed its support for its force in the southwest and said the PFG’s task is to guard and protect all oil facilities across the country.

It stressed that the country is going through “a sensitive and critical phase that requires everyone to unite and combine efforts to move forward.