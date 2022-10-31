34 members of LPDF call for holding a new session

34 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) have called on the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to hold new sessions of the Forum.

The members said in a statement they issued before the last Security Council session, that the forum should be held to agree on an annex to the road map that includes specific time periods for holding presidential and parliamentary elections.

They also called on the Security Council to urge the High Council of State and the House of Representatives to engage in a more comprehensive dialogue with the rest of the political parties to overcome the current political impasse and the resulting crises.

In their statement, they stressed the lifting of secrecy on Annex No. 13 concerning suspicions of corruption and political bribery in order to avoid the grave mistakes that occurred in the past, which caused the collapse of the political process, as they put it.