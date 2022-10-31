Haftar: We are getting close to making decisive decision to restore the Libyan State

The General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said Monday “We are getting close to making a decisive decision with a pure popular will to determine the path towards restoring the Libyan State.”

“We will move in line with the will of the Libyan people, after all previous tracks brought us to a dead end and disappointing results,” Haftar stressed during a speech he delivered in al-Jufra in the middle of the country.

LNA Commander pointed out that experience had proven that any comprehensive solution or initiative would not succeed without the approval of the Libyan people.

“LNA General Command urges the Libyan people to adhere to the right to self-determination and not to rely on foreign agendas,” he added.

“We welcome the UN envoy and remind him of his pledges not to adopt any initiative to resolve the crisis unless it comes from the Libyan people,” Haftar stated.

LNA Commander explained that the Libyan situation is different from what it had been, as it is witnessing a growing popular movement to bring about radical change.

“Time is not on the side of parties seeking to manage the crisis without solving it in order to prolong it using flimsy pretexts and suspicious initiatives,” the Field Marshal said.