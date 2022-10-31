Tuesday , 1 November 2022
Home / Normal / Libyan Chief of Staff attends 5+5 Defense Initiative in Morocco

Libyan Chief of Staff attends 5+5 Defense Initiative in Morocco

31/10/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al-Haddad, and his accompanying delegation, participated in the 14th meeting of the chiefs of staff of the armies of the European-Arab-Maghreb 5+5 Defense Initiative, which was held in Rabat, Morocco on last Thursday.

The initiative includes the five Maghreb countries: Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Libya and Mauritania, in addition to five European countries: France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta.

Al-Haddad stressed in his speech at the meeting the importance of strengthening and continuing joint cooperation among the initiative countries in all fields, especially supporting efforts aimed at combatting illegal immigration and human trafficking.

He also reiterated the need to support the efforts of the Euro-Maghreb Center in research and strategic studies, reaffirming the importance of exchanging experiences in the fields of environment, climate change and dealing with crises and disasters.

The participants at the Rabat meeting underscored in a joint statement the importance of strengthening security in the western Mediterranean region, and continuing to support the 5+5 defense initiative.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Forces
ArmyStates
All

Check Also

Former FM Siyala taken into custody

The Public Prosecutor has ordered former foreign minister Mohamed Siyala to be taken into custody …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved