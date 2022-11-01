Wednesday , 2 November 2022
Home / Normal / 117 Nigerian migrants evacuated from Libya

117 Nigerian migrants evacuated from Libya

01/11/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

The federal government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), on Tuesday, said it evacuated 117 irregular Nigerian migrants from Libya, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The evacuation exercise came barely a week after the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli successfully evacuated 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’affaires en titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya said the evacuees, who included 89 men, 22 women, two children, and four infants, left Tripoli at 1:00 p.m. and were expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 6:00 p.m.

He said amongst the evacuees were 48 persons who were released from Libyan detention facilities.

Trafficking and Migration
International OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

Libya to reopen border with Sudan

The head of Libya’s Tripoli-based national unity government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, announced on Monday the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved