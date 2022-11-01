117 Nigerian migrants evacuated from Libya

The federal government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), on Tuesday, said it evacuated 117 irregular Nigerian migrants from Libya, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The evacuation exercise came barely a week after the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli successfully evacuated 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’affaires en titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya said the evacuees, who included 89 men, 22 women, two children, and four infants, left Tripoli at 1:00 p.m. and were expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 6:00 p.m.

He said amongst the evacuees were 48 persons who were released from Libyan detention facilities.