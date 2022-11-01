Wednesday , 2 November 2022
High Council of State continues to vote on constitutional basis

01/11/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) continued on Tuesday voting on the articles of the constitutional basis, HCS media office has reported.

The media office added that the voting was suspended and would be resumed on Wednesday, when the members could discuss the report of the committee responsible for selecting sovereign positions’ incumbents and mechanisms of executive authority’s unification.

The statement did not clarify any information about the constitutional basis that is being negotiated with the House of Representatives in preparation for approving the necessary framework for holding the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya.

