Authorities recover six new bodies from a landfill in Tarhuna

The authorities have recovered six new remains from a site discovered Tuesday, located in the general landfill of Tarhuna.

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons said forensic medicine will examine the remains and refer the samples to the laboratories for testing.

On Tuesday, the authority disclosed that its team managed to verify the identity of a new victim recovered from a mass grave in Tarhuna.

Kamal Al-Siwi, a senior official at a relevant committee concerned with the DNA results of the mass graves victims, disclosed in previous statements that their teams have collected 14,000 specimens from families of victims from across Libyan cities, 3560 have been registered officially, including 350 from Tarhuna.

Many of the corpses discovered in the mass graves have shown evidence of torture, while some have been burnt and others buried alive, including women and children.