Mine blast kills two, injures a third in Mizda

Thursday , 3 November 2022
03/11/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

A landmine explosion near Mizda town in Mount Nafousa on Wednesday claimed two lives and left another in wounds, the Ambulance and Emergency Services confirms.

One of the deceased died at the site, while the other succumbed to his wounds later at Mizdah General Hospital.

There was no immediate statement from the emergency service about the condition of the wounded person.

Last month, a landmine took the life of a civilian and the limbs of another in the Ain Zara neighbourhood south of Tripoli. A separate explosion in the same neighbourhood left two children injured, also in October.

Three years after Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on the capital, landmines planted by Haftar’s militias and Russian mercenaries before their ouster from southern Tripoli remain a threat to the residents of these areas.

A report by Human Rights Watch last April confirmed the death of at least 130 people, mostly civilians, due to landmines and unexploded ordnance left over from heavy fighting in 2020.

