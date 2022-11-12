High Council of State reviews possibility of forming third government

First deputy of the head of the High Council of State, Naji Mokhtar, has said that the consultative session of members of the Council on Wednesday, and the special session of the Presidential Office on Thursday showed a consensus on the need to create a single government through direct dialogue with the House of Representatives.

Mokhtar said in a press statement that the dialogue can take place in any Libyan city and in the presence of the UN envoy, stressing that the government’s main task was to conduct elections.

Mokhtar highlighted the need to select “capable and qualified personalities to lead and unify sovereign institutions.”